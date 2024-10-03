Nanoco: Financial Adviser To Review Options For Trading Business, IP And Other Assets

(RTTNews) - Nanoco said the Board has decided to appoint CDX Advisors to review the options for the company's trading business, IP and other assets, including the potential for a sale of the trading business and assets. The company said steps are already being taken to rationalise cost base. This includes reducing headcount, reducing the size of the Board during fiscal 2025.

Also, the Board believes that it is now appropriate to commit to a return of surplus cash to shareholders during the course of fiscal 2025, and intends to return an initial sum of cash via a capital return following the release of the fiscal 2024 report and accounts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.