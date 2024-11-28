News & Insights

Nanoco Director Boosts Stake Amid Market Interest

November 28, 2024 — 10:27 am EST

Nanoco Group plc (GB:NANO) has released an update.

Nanoco Group PLC has announced that Non-Executive Director Dr. Jalal Bagherli acquired a significant volume of the company’s ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange. The transactions, which took place over several days, highlight potential investor confidence in Nanoco’s innovative quantum dot technologies. This strategic move may attract attention from those interested in the company’s market position and future growth potential.

