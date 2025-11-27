Nanoco Confirms Shoei Seeks U.S. Court Ruling On Non-Infringement Of Its Quantum Dot Patents

(RTTNews) - Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) on Thursday said that Shoei Chemical Inc. and Shoei Electronic Materials, Inc. have issued proceedings in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia seeking a declaratory judgment of non-infringement of certain of Nanoco's patents.

Shoei acquired substantially all of the assets from Nanosys, Inc., another manufacturer of quantum dots, for an undisclosed sum in September 2023.

The Board of Nanoco feels it appropriate to emphasise that this claim has been filed by Shoei in order to establish whether Shoei has or has not been infringing a number of Nanoco's patents. The Group is evaluating next steps with legal counsel and will update shareholders when possible.

