Markets

Nanoco Confirms Shoei Seeks U.S. Court Ruling On Non-Infringement Of Its Quantum Dot Patents

November 27, 2025 — 12:33 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) on Thursday said that Shoei Chemical Inc. and Shoei Electronic Materials, Inc. have issued proceedings in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia seeking a declaratory judgment of non-infringement of certain of Nanoco's patents.

Shoei acquired substantially all of the assets from Nanosys, Inc., another manufacturer of quantum dots, for an undisclosed sum in September 2023.

The Board of Nanoco feels it appropriate to emphasise that this claim has been filed by Shoei in order to establish whether Shoei has or has not been infringing a number of Nanoco's patents. The Group is evaluating next steps with legal counsel and will update shareholders when possible.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.