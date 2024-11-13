Nanobiotix’s Market Influence and Innovation Unveiled

Nanobiotix (NBTX) has released an update.

Nanobiotix, a pioneering biotechnology company based in Paris, is pushing the boundaries of treatment possibilities with its innovative nanotechnology platforms in oncology and other fields. As of October 31, 2024, the company has 47,426,851 shares outstanding, with a significant number of voting rights, highlighting its influence in the market. Nanobiotix’s dual listing on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq underscores its growing presence and potential in the global financial markets.

