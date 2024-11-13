News & Insights

Nanobiotix’s Market Influence and Innovation Unveiled

November 13, 2024 — 04:58 pm EST

Nanobiotix (NBTX) has released an update.

Nanobiotix, a pioneering biotechnology company based in Paris, is pushing the boundaries of treatment possibilities with its innovative nanotechnology platforms in oncology and other fields. As of October 31, 2024, the company has 47,426,851 shares outstanding, with a significant number of voting rights, highlighting its influence in the market. Nanobiotix’s dual listing on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq underscores its growing presence and potential in the global financial markets.

