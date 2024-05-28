News & Insights

Nanobiotix to Unveil NBTXR3 Study Results at ASCO

Nanobiotix (NBTX) has released an update.

Nanobiotix, a late-clinical stage biotech company, has announced it will present new data from its US Phase 1 study of NBTXR3 in combination with anti-PD-1 for head and neck cancer at the upcoming ASCO 2024 meeting. Early signs of efficacy have been noted in the study involving 68 patients. Following the presentation, Nanobiotix will host an investor conference call to review the results.

