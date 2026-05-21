Nanobiotix Temporarily Halts Paris Trading Amid Global Offering; Stock Slides

(RTTNews) - Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering physics-based therapeutic approaches for cancer and other major diseases, said trading of its ordinary shares on Euronext Paris has been temporarily halted at the company's request from market open on May 21, 2026.

Context of the Halt

The suspension comes in connection with Nanobiotix's previously announced global offering, which includes a U.S. public offering of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) and an international offering of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to qualified investors in Europe and certain other countries outside the U.S. and Canada. The halt allows for investors allocation confirmation and pricing of the global offering.

Resumption of Trading

Nanobiotix stated that trading on Euronext Paris is expected to resume later the same day, May 21, 2026, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Paris time (9:30 a.m. New York time).

Pipeline Overview

-NBTXR3 in Head & Neck Cancer (NANORAY-312)

Phase 3 trial in elderly, cisplatin-ineligible patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer, evaluating RT-activated NBTXR3 with or without cetuximab. Global sponsorship transfer to Janssen announced in 2024.

- NBTXR3- Recurrent/ Metastatic Head & Neck (Study 1100)

Phase 1/2 studies in IO-naïve and IO-resistant patients combining RT-activated NBTXR3 with anti-PD-1 therapy.

- NBTXR3- Stage 3 Inoperable Lung Cancer (JNJ-1900)

Randomized Phase 2 trial in collaboration with Janssen for patients with inoperable stage 3 lung cancer. Part 1 data presented in 2026; Janssen holds global development and commercialization rights.

- NBTXR3- Soft Tissue Sarcoma (Act.In.Sarc)

Phase 2/3 study evaluating RT-activated NBTXR3 followed by surgical resection in sarcoma patients.

- NBTXR3- Rectal Cancer (Study 1001)

Phase 1/2 trial combining RT-activated NBTXR3 with concurrent chemotherapy in locally advanced rectal cancer.

- NBTXR3- Advanced Solid Tumors (MDA-0618)

Phase 1/2 study at MD Anderson combining RT-activated NBTXR3 with anti-PD-1 therapy across multiple solid tumor types.

- NBTXR3-Liver and GI Cancers (Studies 103, MDA-1001, MDA-0122)

Early-stage trial in hepatocellular carcinoma, liver metastases, pancreatic cancer, and esophageal cancer, evaluating RT-activated NBTXR3 with or without chemotherapy.

NBTX has traded between $3.66 and $57.14 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $383.93, down 3.95%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $329.23, down 14.31%.

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