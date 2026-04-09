Nanobiotix S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NBTX) Price Target Increased by 26.60% to 34.52

The average one-year price target for Nanobiotix S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:NBTX) has been revised to $34.52 / share. This is an increase of 26.60% from the prior estimate of $27.27 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.60 to a high of $56.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.04% from the latest reported closing price of $30.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nanobiotix S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBTX is 1.80%, an increase of 11.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 5,701K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Johnson & Johnson holds 5,624K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 17K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Optiver Holding B.V. holds 16K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 66.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBTX by 245.66% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 88.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBTX by 39.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.