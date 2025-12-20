Nanobiotix S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NBTX) Price Target Increased by 12.06% to 25.86

The average one-year price target for Nanobiotix S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:NBTX) has been revised to $25.86 / share. This is an increase of 12.06% from the prior estimate of $23.08 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.40 to a high of $34.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.86% from the latest reported closing price of $22.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nanobiotix S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBTX is 1.76%, an increase of 153.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 5,655K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Johnson & Johnson holds 5,624K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Optiver Holding B.V. holds 5K shares.

UBS Group holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing a decrease of 104.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBTX by 76.76% over the last quarter.

