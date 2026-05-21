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Nanobiotix Resumes Trading Of Ordinary Shares On Euronext Paris

May 21, 2026 — 10:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX), announced that, following a temporary halt earlier in that day, trading of its ordinary shares on Euronext Paris resumed at 3:30 p.m. Paris time (9:30 a.m. New York time) on May 21, 2026.

Context of the Resumption

Trading has been temporarily halted earlier that day at the company's request to allow for investor allocation confirmation and pricing of its previously announced global offering, which includes a U.S. public offering of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) and an international offering of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to qualified investors in Europe and certain other countries outside the U.S and Canada.

Company Background

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Paris, Nanobiotix has been listed on Euronext since 2012 and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market since 2020. The company owns more than 25 patent families across three nanotechnology platform with applications in oncology, bioavailability and biodistribution, and central nervous system disorders.

NBTX has traded between $3.66 and $57.14 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $41.79, down 3.17%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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