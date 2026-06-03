Nanobiotix Reports Q1 2026 Update; Expects Cash Runway Through 2029

(RTTNews) - Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology firm, reported a financial and operational update for its first quarter of 2026.

Nanobiotix develops JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3), which is designed to induce significant tumour cell death in the injected tumour when activated by radiotherapy, thereby triggering an adaptive immune response and long-term anti-cancer memory. Radiotherapy-activated JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) is being evaluated across solid tumour indications as a single agent or combination therapy.

As of March 31, 2026, the firm had cash equivalents of 42.1 million Euros and expects them to be sufficient to meet its working capital requirements through 2029.

The operational highlights for the quarter included the following,

-Nanobiotix amended protocol for Phase 3 JNJ-1900 study in Cisplatin-ineligible head and Neck Cancer.

-Part 1 data from the Phase 2 JNJ-1900 study in Unresectable Stage 3 NSCLC in a small cohort of 7 patients demonstrated an overall response rate of 85.7% following the full treatment regimen of concurrent chemoradiotherapy, JNJ-1900, and consolidation with Durvalumab.

-Following that, new data on the complete response rate of 57.1% (4 out of 7) of the trial were updated at the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) 2026.

NBTX has traded between $4.18 and $57.14 over the last year. NBTX closed Tuesday's trading at $36.76, down 3.26%.

NBTX is currently down 0.54% at $36.56 in the pre-market.

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