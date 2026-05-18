Nanobiotix Phase 2 Lung Cancer Trial Shows 85.7% Response Rate

(RTTNews) - Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) has presented Part 1 data from its randomized Phase 2 CONVERGE study at the 2026 European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) meeting. The trial, sponsored by Johnson & Johnson, is evaluating JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3), a nanoparticle-based radioenhancer, in patients with stage III inoperable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Trial Design

The study enrolled patients with stage III NSCLC who were not eligible for surgery. NBTXR3 was administered as a one-time intratumoral injection, followed by concurrent chemoradiotherapy and durvalumab consolidation. The goal was to assess feasibility, safety, and early efficacy signals.

Results Presented

The company reported that intratumoral injection of NBTXR3 was feasible and safe. Among seven patients who completed treatment, the overall response rate was 85.7%, with a complete response rate of 57.1% and a disease control rate of 100%. Importantly, no progressive disease was observed, and responses appeared to deepen over time. About NBTXR3

NBTXR3 is a first-in-class radioenhancer made of hafnium oxide nanoparticles. Once injected into a tumor and activated by radiotherapy, it is designed to intensify tumor cell destruction and potentially stimulate long-term immune memory. The therapy has already shown proof-of-concept in soft tissue sarcoma and is being studied across multiple solid tumors.

NBTX has traded between $3.64 and $57.14 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (May 15, 2026) at $51.50, down 6.48%. In pre-market trading, the stock is at $53.68, up 4.23%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.