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Nanobiotix Exercises Underwriters' Option In Global Offering, Gross Proceeds Reach $100 Mln

May 26, 2026 — 04:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX), a late-clinical stage company, on Friday announced that underwriters of its global offering had fully exercised the option to purchase additional American Depositary Shares (ADS), bringing gross proceeds from the offering to $100 million.

The company previously announced a global offering comprising of an option to underwriters amounting to 33,805 additional ADSs at a price of $38.98 per share. The additional ADSs will be delivered concurrently with the offering's closing date of May 26, 2026.

Following the full exercise of the option, the global offering issued a total of 2,218,467 ordinary shares, including 259,178 ordinary shares in the form of ADSs, and 345,099 pre-funded warrants.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering totaled $100 million.

The company stated that 10% of proceeds will be used to advance JNJ-1900, a novel radio enhancer targeting solid tumors. 50%-60% of proceeds are expected to be utilized to develop its Nanoprimer platform, and 30%-40% for general corporate purposes.

The aggregate proceeds will reportedly be sufficient to supplement funds for the company's operations into 2029.

NBTX closed Friday at $41.01, up 2.07%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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