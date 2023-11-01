Nanobiotix (EPA:NANO) Price Target Increased by 12.70% to 12.67

The average one-year price target for Nanobiotix (EPA:NANO) has been revised to 12.67 / share. This is an increase of 12.70% from the prior estimate of 11.25 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 109.83% from the latest reported closing price of 6.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nanobiotix. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NANO is 0.03%, a decrease of 20.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 3,546K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 1,400K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 1,060K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 1,000K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 64K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NANO by 41.73% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NANO by 46.01% over the last quarter.

