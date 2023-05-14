Nanobiotix (EPA:NANO) Price Target Decreased by 26.13% to 11.25

The average one-year price target for Nanobiotix (EPA:NANO) has been revised to 11.25 / share. This is an decrease of 26.13% from the prior estimate of 15.22 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.58 to a high of 15.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 144.47% from the latest reported closing price of 4.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nanobiotix. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NANO is 0.04%, an increase of 19.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 3,539K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 1,400K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 1,060K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 1,000K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 56K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 10.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NANO by 5.60% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NANO by 4.45% over the last quarter.

