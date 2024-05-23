Nanobiotix Engages at Global Healthcare Conference

Nanobiotix (NBTX) has released an update.

Nanobiotix, a biotech firm at the forefront of developing physics-based cancer treatments, has announced its participation in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York. The company’s CFO, Bart Van Rhijn, will represent Nanobiotix at the event, which will also be webcast live for broader accessibility. Nanobiotix, with a strong intellectual property portfolio, continues to push the boundaries of therapeutic possibilities in oncology and other fields.

