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Nanobiotix Clarifies About Recent Media Speculations Regarding Potential Takeover, Stock Up

March 25, 2026 — 11:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) issued a statement on Wednesday in response to recent media speculation concerning intentions for a potential public takeover.

The company clarified that there is no such intention to acquire control of the company, and no process or assessment is being conducted toward that end.

Moreover, it also found several factual inaccuracies in this media report, which are not consistent with the Company's most recent public disclosures.

Currently, NBTX is trading at $31.98, up 9.26 percent on the Nasdaq. The stock opened at $30.95 and has gained as high as $33.10 so far in today's session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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