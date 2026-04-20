Nanobiotix Announces Positive Preclinical Data For Nanoprimer In LNP-DNA Delivery

(RTTNews) - Nanobiotix S.A.(NBTX), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, announced on Monday preclinical data for the Nanoprimer platform in sequence with lipid nanoparticle-delivered recombinant DNA, at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).

The lipid nanoparticle-delivered recombinant DNA (LNP-DNA) therapies previously developed caused rapid hepatic clearance via the mononuclear phagocytic system (MPS), limiting systemic bioavailability and increasing hepatic toxicity.

The company's proprietary Nanoprimer is an early-stage nanotherapeutic platform, developed to increase drug bioavailability and decrease unintended off-target effects in the liver to improve patient outcomes.

When administered intravenously in mouse models with LNP-DNA, it occupied hepatic clearance pathways like MPS to increase bioavailability and target accumulation. This resulted in a reduced hepatic uptake and toxicity, increased circulating levels of LNP-DNA, and mitigated the inflammatory response.

The positive preclinical results indicate that the Nanoprimer has potential broad applications in LNP-DNA formulations, as well as for the delivery of RNA, gene therapies and advanced biologics.

NBTX closed Friday at $33.79, up 4.10%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.