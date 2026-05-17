Nanobiotix And Johnson & Johnson Report Promising Phase 2 Results For JNJ-1900 In Stage III NSCLC

(RTTNews) - Nanobiotix (NBTX) announced the presentation of Part 1 data from the Johnson & Johnson-sponsored CONVERGE study, a randomized Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the potential first-in-class Nanoradioenhancer JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) for patients with stage III inoperable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), at the 2026 European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology Annual Meeting.

Early findings indicated that intratumoral and intranodal injection of JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) is both feasible and safe for patients with stage III unresectable NSCLC. Importantly, initial efficacy responses observed in seven patients who completed the full treatment regimen—which included concurrent chemoradiotherapy, JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3), and consolidation with durvalumab—are encouraging.

Among these patients, the overall response rate (ORR) reached 85.7%, with six out of seven showing positive outcomes. The complete response rate (CRR) was 57.1%, with four patients achieving complete remission, while the disease control rate (DCR) was 100%, as all seven patients experienced disease stabilization or improvement. Notably, the absence of progressive disease and the deepening of responses over time suggest the potential for durable, long-term benefit.

NBTX closed Friday's regular trading at $51.50 or $3.57 or 6.48%.

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