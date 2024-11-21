Nano-X Imaging reports Q3 EPS (23c) vs (37c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $3M, consensus $3.53M. “I am more confident than ever in the future of Nanox as we accelerate the deployment of our Nanox.ARC and Nanox.AI technologies across the U.S. and international markets.” said Erez Meltzer, Nanox Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chairman. “The positive feedback from healthcare providers and patients underscores the transformative potential of our solutions across the healthcare continuum. On the regulatory front, we are working closely with the FDA on our application for full body scanning, and the European Union regulatory bodies to complete the CE Mark designation process. We believe securing these approvals will further solidify our position in the market, while significantly expanding our total addressable market. Coupled with our growing sales and support infrastructure we have established this past year, we are well-positioned to maintain our strong commercial momentum into 2025 and beyond.”
