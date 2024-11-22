Nano-X Imaging price target lowered to $11 from $12 at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered the firm’s price target on Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) to $11 from $12 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The company’s quarterly revenue topped expectations, although the key Imaging systems line lagged, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm reduced near-term Imaging systems revenue targets, but maintained peak revenue forecasts.
