Nano-X Imaging price target lowered to $11 from $12 at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered the firm’s price target on Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) to $11 from $12 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The company’s quarterly revenue topped expectations, although the key Imaging systems line lagged, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm reduced near-term Imaging systems revenue targets, but maintained peak revenue forecasts.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NNOX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.