Nano One Materials (TSE:NANO) Price Target Increased by 46.15% to 9.69

The average one-year price target for Nano One Materials (TSE:NANO) has been revised to 9.69 / share. This is an increase of 46.15% from the prior estimate of 6.63 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 295.51% from the latest reported closing price of 2.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nano One Materials. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NANO is 7.54%, an increase of 7.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.38% to 2,934K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 2,663K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NANO by 8.44% over the last quarter.

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 271K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NANO by 3.30% over the last quarter.

