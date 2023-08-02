Nano One Materials (NNOMF) Price Target Increased by 5.97% to 5.00

The average one-year price target for Nano One Materials (OTC:NNOMF) has been revised to 5.00 / share. This is an increase of 5.97% from the prior estimate of 4.72 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.57 to a high of 5.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 102.51% from the latest reported closing price of 2.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nano One Materials. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNOMF is 1.08%, an increase of 218,543,922.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17,186.81% to 4,304K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Formidable Asset Management holds 4,303K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Tradition Wealth Management holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

