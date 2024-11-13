News & Insights

Nano One Boosts Focus on LFP Production

November 13, 2024 — 06:01 pm EST

Nano One Materials (TSE:NANO) has released an update.

Nano One Materials is streamlining its operations to focus on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) production and licensing, aiming to accelerate revenue generation and market penetration through partnerships. The company recently secured a $5 million land sale and a $12.9 million award from the US Department of Defense, bolstering its financial position to support its commercialization goals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

