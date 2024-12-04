Nano One Advances Alliance with Worley, Showcases Cost Benefits

Nano One Materials (TSE:NANO) has released an update.
Nano One Materials has announced significant progress in its strategic alliance with Worley, highlighting economic benefits of its One-Pot process for lithium iron phosphate production. The company has completed the design and layout for a scalable plant, aiming to attract potential clients with a compelling cost comparison study.
