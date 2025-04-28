NANO Nuclear Secures Full Dismissal Of Shareholder Derivative Lawsuit

(RTTNews) - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE), an advanced nuclear energy and technology company, announced that on April 24, 2025, a Las Vegas judge fully granted two motions to dismiss a shareholder derivative lawsuit filed against the company's officers and directors. The case, Latza v. Walker, et al., was heard in the Clark County, Nevada District Court.

Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear, expressed satisfaction with the swift dismissal, stating that the outcome allows the company to better focus on its mission of leading the U.S. advanced nuclear energy sector. He also credited the legal team at Ellenoff Grossman & Schole for their effective work in achieving the result.

NNE is currently trading at $23.97 or 4.56% on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

