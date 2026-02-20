Nano Nuclear Energy's President and Chairman Sold $30 Million Worth of Shares in January

Key Points

888,000 shares were sold indirectly through I Financial Ventures Group LLC for a transaction value of approximately $30.0 million on Jan. 28 and Jan. 29, 2026.

The transaction represented 9.24% of Jay Jiang Yu's total indirect holdings, reducing post-transaction indirect ownership to 8,724,000 shares.

All shares sold were held indirectly via I Financial Ventures Group LLC; the sale stemmed from the exercise of 500,000 options, with proceeds realized through open-market disposition.

This action effectively exhausted direct ownership and further reduced indirect capacity, with sale size consistent with the median proportion of holdings sold in recent periods.

Jay Jiang Yu, President and Chairman of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE), executed the exercise of 500,000 options followed by the indirect sale of 888,000 common shares valued at approximately $30 million, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 888,000 Transaction value $30 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 8,724,000

Key questions

How does this transaction alter Yu’s ownership structure in NANO Nuclear Energy Inc?

Indirect holdings via I Financial Ventures Group LLC declined by 888,000 shares, resulting in a remaining indirect position of 8,724,000 shares and reflecting a 9.24% reduction in total holdings.

What was the nature of the shares sold and how did derivative mechanics influence the transaction?

The sale was driven by the exercise of 500,000 options, all fully vested and exercisable, with the resulting common shares immediately disposed of in the open market through the I Financial Ventures Group LLC entity.

Was the transaction size typical relative to prior sell events?

The 888,000-share sale matches the prior median sell event size for recent periods, although the remaining capacity has now materially diminished due to cumulative dispositions since November 2025.

What market conditions existed at the time of the sale and how does pricing context compare?

The weighted average sale price was around $33.82 per share; this was 5.7% above the $32.11 closing price on Jan. 29, 2026, but the stock had declined 21.55% over the prior year as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 1/29/2026) $32.11 Market capitalization $1.3 billion Net income (TTM) -$40,067,076 1-year price change -12.12%

Company snapshot

Develops microreactor technologies, including ZEUS (solid-core battery reactor) and ODIN (low-pressure coolant reactor), and is building a high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) fabrication facility.

Plans to generate revenue through the development and future commercialization of advanced nuclear reactors, nuclear fuel supply, fuel transportation, and nuclear consulting services.

Targets the nuclear energy sector, including utilities, government agencies, and industrial clients with a need for compact, portable nuclear power solutions.

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. is an early-stage microreactor technology company focused on advancing next-generation nuclear power solutions. With a lean team and a portfolio of proprietary reactor designs, the company seeks to address emerging demand for portable and decentralized nuclear energy. Its integrated approach, spanning reactor development and nuclear fuel fabrication, positions it to serve a broad range of institutional and industrial customers in the evolving nuclear sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Jay Jiang Yu’s late January transaction was primarily related to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which allows insiders to buy and sell shares at predetermined times and amounts, to avoid the appearance of insider trading. Watching what insiders are doing regarding shares of their own companies can provide useful information for investors, but it’s important to remember that sometimes they make moves for reasons that have nothing to do with their conviction in the company or the stock’s recent performance, and may have more to do with retirement planning, liquidity, or tax purposes.

Nano Nuclear Energy reported the financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Dec. 31) on Tuesday, Feb. 17, and the results largely emphasized Nano Nuclear’s standing as an early-stage company, which needs to spend money before it can make money. Its loss from operations, for example, was $11.6 million, with a net loss of $6.5 million, a result of increased operating expenses. However, it secured $6.8 million in incentive awards from the state of Illinois for its nuclear technology efforts and raised an additional $400 million in gross proceeds from an October private placement.

The stock is up 6.9% year to date, though it has already taken investors on a ride, peaking at $36 in mid-January.

Investors will want to watch progress with its Kronos MMR system, a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor design the company is advancing toward formal licensing and prototype construction. The company says the system has “a growing pipeline of potential commercial customers and strategic partners in the U.S. and globally,” which could be a boon for Nano Nuclear, but the process is also complex and lengthy and hiccups could lead to stock price stumbles.

