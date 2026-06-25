Nano Nuclear Energy vs. NuScale Power: Which Nuclear Energy Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Nano Nuclear Energy is advancing portable microreactor technology and internalizing its logistics through strategic nuclear transportation acquisitions.

NuScale Power remains the only company with a small modular reactor design approved by U.S. regulators as it targets large-scale utility deployments.

Which nuclear technology innovator is the more compelling choice for your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Nano Nuclear Energy ›

Nuclear power is undergoing a renaissance. As global energy demands rise, choosing between Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) and NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) means weighing early-stage microreactor innovation against a more established small modular reactor leader.

Nano Nuclear Energy targets the portable microreactor niche, while NuScale Power focuses on larger-scale modular designs for utilities. Both companies represent high-risk plays in the nuclear renaissance, seeking to revolutionize carbon-free baseload power through different technical pathways.

The case for Nano Nuclear Energy

Nano Nuclear Energy develops portable microreactor technologies, including the KRONOS and ZEUS systems, designed for remote industrial and military use. The company also manages nuclear fuel fabrication and transportation services through collaborations with the University of Illinois and LIS Technologies. Because the firm currently has no definitive commercial customer agreements for its reactor lines, it faces significant customer concentration risks as it seeks its first major contracts.

In FY 2025, Nano Nuclear did not generate any revenue as the company remained in the pre-commercial development phase. This lack of sales resulted in a net loss of nearly $43.5 million for the year. This loss represents a significant increase from the $17.6 million net loss reported in the prior fiscal year, reflecting increased research and development spending.

The business’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.96x, meaning the company carries some debt relative to shareholder equity, while free cash flow is roughly negative $33.4 million.

The case for NuScale Power

NuScale Power provides small modular reactor (SMR) technology to utilities and data centers, positioning itself as a leader among electric utility stocks. The company relies on its exclusive partnership with ENTRA1 for global commercialization and is currently negotiating a potential 6-gigawatt deployment with the Tennessee Valley Authority. Its NuScale Power Module design remains its primary product, though it has yet to enter into a binding contract for delivery.

In FY 2025, revenue was approximately $31.5 million, a decline of about 15% from the previous year. This revenue drop contributed to a net loss of approximately $355.8 million. The widening loss is largely due to the capital-intensive nature of finalizing reactor designs and preparing for manufacturing at scale.

The debt-to-equity ratio is 0.5x, indicating that total liabilities do not exceed shareholder equity. Free cash flow is negative $460.1 million, which reflects the high cash burn required to sustain operations before any nuclear units are manufactured or deployed.

Risk profile comparison

Nano Nuclear Energy faces substantial regulatory hurdles, as its business depends on obtaining complex licenses from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Developing microreactor prototypes is estimated to cost between $300 million and $350 million, creating a high need for future financing. Additionally, the company must successfully integrate recent acquisitions, such as Secured Transportation Services LLC, to maintain its commercialization timeline.

NuScale Power is currently defending itself against multiple securities-fraud class-action lawsuits that could result in high legal costs. The company also lost a key strategic supporter when Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) sold its entire stake in early 2026. Without binding orders for its power modules, the company remains highly susceptible to liquidity shortages and project delays that could impair its long-term viability.

Valuation comparison

Determining which stock is cheaper is difficult because both companies are currently unprofitable, and one has no revenue, rendering traditional earnings-based metrics inapplicable. The price-to-book ratio, which measures the book value of shares, is about 2 for Nano Nuclear and 3 for NuScale. Stocks with a price-to-book ratio above 3 are usually considered growth stocks, while stocks trading below book value are considered value plays.

Metric Nano Nuclear Energy NuScale Power Sector Benchmark Forward P/E n/a n/a 31.3x P/S ratio n/a 116x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLI sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Nuclear energy in the U.S. is reviving as the threat of climate change and AI data center electricity demand are among finding a source of clean, new power a priority.

The emergence of small-scale nuclear reactors, such as those from Nano Nuclear and NuScale, shows promise of making the deployment of nuclear energy far faster and cheaper than it has been historically. The nuclear industry is also seeing strong federal government support, beginning under the Biden administration and continuing under the current administration.

Nano Nuclear’s plan to target the Defense Department as a major customer is a good one: the military has long been concerned about the disruptive nature of climate control and sees nuclear power as a way to harden military bases with a reliable energy source for when bases get cut off from local power grids during storms. The Pentagon also sees small deployable reactors as a better way to power isolated bases rather than managing a diesel fuel supply chain.

NuScale, meanwhile, has an approved reactor design that uses the nuclear fuel most commonly available today: low-enriched uranium (LEU). By contrast, Nano’s design uses high assay LEU, or HALEU. Not much HALEU is available today, but it is a much more efficient, higher-uranium-content fuel, which means reactors can go decades without refueling. (The U.S. Navy uses an even higher assay nuclear fuel that is not allowed in non-military applications.)

There are plenty of other design differences that set Nano’s and NuScale’s reactors apart from competing designs. The main thing for investors is: which one will make money?

Nano Nuclear is awaiting approval of its design to begin construction of a test reactor at the University of Illinois in 2027. Commercialization of the design is years away. Wall Street analysts don’t project the business making more than a handful of dollars until 2030, when about $110 million in sales are expected, if all goes well.

NuScale provides the most predictable path to commercialization sooner with its approved design. Long-term, however, HALEU-fueled reactors are seen as the future, whether from Nano or other companies developing designs. Betting on how the fuel market develops is more speculative, though. Analysts see NuScale as getting to market sooner and generating real revenue of about $175 million in 2027, with growth beyond.

Both businesses are long-term plays that will lose money for the foreseeable future. But clean nuclear power is on its way. NuScale is the best stock to play the trend in 2026.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.