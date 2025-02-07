Nano Nuclear Energy Unusual Options Activity For February 07

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NNE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Nano Nuclear Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $126,400, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $203,446.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $42.0 for Nano Nuclear Energy, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Nano Nuclear Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Nano Nuclear Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $25.0 to $42.0, over the past month.

Nano Nuclear Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NNE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.1 $11.6 $13.1 $25.00 $65.5K 772 51 NNE PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/07/25 $6.3 $5.9 $6.2 $42.00 $43.4K 123 84 NNE CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/14/25 $6.4 $6.0 $6.0 $32.00 $39.0K 117 65 NNE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $4.5 $4.4 $4.4 $32.00 $37.4K 117 170 NNE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $11.0 $10.3 $10.5 $25.00 $31.5K 30 0

About Nano Nuclear Energy

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc is an early-stage nuclear energy company developing smaller, cheaper, and safer portable clean energy solutions. It is focused on four business lines as part of development-Micro Nuclear Reactor Business is developing the next-generation nuclear microreactors, in particular ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure salt coolant reactor; Fuel Processing Business; Fuel Fabrication Business; Fuel Transportation Business, and Nuclear Consultation Services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Nano Nuclear Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Nano Nuclear Energy Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 5,563,013, the price of NNE is up by 1.28%, reaching $33.99. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 11 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Nano Nuclear Energy

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $50.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

