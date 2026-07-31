Nano Nuclear Energy Surges: What's Driving the Rally Today?

Key Points

Nano Nuclear Energy announced a significant research contract with AFWERX, an innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

The contract will study Nano's KRONOS MMR energy system to help address the DAF's energy challenges.

10 stocks we like better than Nano Nuclear Energy ›

Up then down, up then down, up then down, up...

That's been the 2026 edition of Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) stock, which is rallying hard on new momentum this week.

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The latest surge in Nano stock, which, as of midday July 30, is at plus-10%, comes after Nano announced a small positive milestone: The company was selected by the AFWERX, an innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force (DAF), to study how its microreactor KRONOS could help solve the DAF's most urgent energy problems.

It's a small win, but when your business is still trudging through the NRC's laborious regulatory process, you'll take every "nano" win you can get.

There's more to this deal than might be apparent at first glance, however. So let's take a deeper look.

Nano is building a defense story in addition to AI

The narrative around Nano Nuclear has been similar to that which has driven (and crushed) many other energy stocks: the expansion and construction of AI data centers.

To sum up, future electricity consumption appears to follow a J-shaped curve, with total average demand rising dramatically over the next two decades. Companies like Nano, whose nuclear reactors could be deployed for on-site power generation, could fill in gaps between today's generation capacity and the enormous capacity needed tomorrow.

That's all good, and AI has certainly put nuclear start-ups like Nano in the spotlight. But since any AI-related or -adjacent stock will rise and fall with the general tide of neural-network enthusiasm or pessimism, Nano has been subject to capricious mood swings. At its peak, this stock traded north of $60 per share; today, the business is stronger, and it trades a few quarters shy of $17.

Long preamble, short: This is why I love the recent moves Nano has been making, including this deepening relationship with the DAF. Military bases are a large potential market for nuclear energy, not only because the military tends to prioritize energy security but also because it may have the budget to tolerate higher up-front costs.

It also allows Nano to showcase its technology to higher-ups in the government, whose decision-making could play a vital role in deploying its microreactor by the Department of Defense.

What this announcement does not mean, however, is just as important to consider as what it does: Nano is not selling a reactor to the Air Force. KRONOS is not the Air Force's preferred microreactor, nor is future deployment by the Air Force guaranteed.

Even after today's pop, Nano is still Nano, still under the duress of stamping its microreactor designs with NRC approval, building them at scale, and deploying them to customers. That will take years, perhaps a decade or longer. The stock isn't for the faint of heart, but patient investors comfortable with risk may find it an intriguing long-term play on new nuclear energy.

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Steven Porrello has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.