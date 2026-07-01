Is Nano Nuclear Energy Stock a Millionaire-Maker?

Key Points

Nano Nuclear Energy is a pre-commercial nuclear startup aiming to build a supply chain around microreactors.

In order for Nano to become a 100-bagger, it needs to generate substantial revenue from its microreactor business.

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Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) is part of a group of nuclear companies that could be called the nuclear minnows. These companies, which also include publicly traded companies like Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) and privately held ones like TerraPower, share a common aim: to build and deploy advanced nuclear reactors.

Nano isn't the biggest name in this group, and that's exactly what's attracting aggressive investors. Like Oklo, Nano is not generating meaningful revenue, and it's mostly pre-commercial as it navigates the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's licensing process for its microreactor designs.

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The risks Nano is facing are enormous, with regulatory approval being just the first. If it were to succeed, however, this stock could deliver impressive returns over the long term, perhaps enough to set you up for life.

Could Nano Nuclear Energy stock make you a millionaire? Let's take a look.

Becoming a millionaire-maker will require everything to go right

Nano Nuclear Energy is aiming to become a vertically integrated nuclear reactor company. It wants to be in control of the nuclear energy supply chain, from deploying microreactors (like its KRONOS design), to establishing a nuclear fuel fabrication business, to transporting that fuel commercially.

For Nano Nuclear Energy to become a millionaire-maker, three things have to go right. The first two are obvious: commercializing its nuclear reactors and building up its fuel and transportation businesses.

The third is something not entirely in Nano's control. For this company to succeed, microreactors have to be widely adopted everywhere, from data centers to military bases to mining sites. That means the costs of building microreactors and the timelines of deploying them have to be both competitive and short enough to attract strong demand.

More than likely, Nano's microreactors will not be cost-effective everywhere. Rather, they'll likely be more effective in very remote regions where other power sources, like diesel generators, are already expensive.

If Nano fails to win these regions, or if other factors delay deployment -- such as construction costs ballooning beyond estimates, or bottlenecks in nuclear fuel supply -- Nano's growth would be stunted. That's not to say the company would fail without substantial microreactor sales. Its fuel fabrication and transportation businesses could still be highly successful, assuming nuclear energy as a whole keeps growing. However, the stock likely won't become a 100-bagger without strong revenue growth from microreactor sales.

As such, I wouldn't treat Nano stock as a millionaire-maker. Rather, it's a highly speculative play on a nascent, but exciting, opportunity in nuclear power. Wealth from the upside could be life-changing, but underwhelming performance due to slipshod execution could just as easily leave investors with disappointing returns.

Should you buy stock in Nano Nuclear Energy right now?

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Steven Porrello has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.