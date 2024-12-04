Nano Nuclear Energy signs MOU with U.S. DOE Idaho Operations

NANO Nuclear Energ announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, with the United States Department of Energy, DOE, Idaho Operations Office. The MOU sets a framework for the collaboration between NANO Nuclear and the DOE to evaluate the feasibility of siting, construction, commissioning, operation and decommissioning of the Company’s ‘ZEUS’ and ‘ODIN’ experimental microreactors at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL), one of the foremost research sites for nuclear science and technology in the U.S.

