Nano Nuclear Energy Is Paying Up to $13 Million to Acquire This Nuclear Logistics Company. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Overlook This Small Deal.

Key Points

In late May, Nano Nuclear Energy acquired a profitable nuclear logistics company with more than two decades' experience moving nuclear materials.

Along with helping Nano's top line, the acquisition lends credibility to the company's vertical integration ambitions.

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Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) is a nuclear energy company that wants to build small, portable nuclear power systems. It does not yet have commercial reactors in operation, yet its flagship microreactor design, called KRONOS, is moving through the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) regulatory process and is tied to a University of Illinois project.

That's a decent elevator pitch for the nuclear stock, but it doesn't really do justice to what this company is trying to accomplish. In addition to building portable microreactors, the company also aims to control parts of the nuclear reactor infrastructure, such as fuel transportation. To that end, Nano may have just pulled off one of its most strategically important moves of 2026.

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Let's take a look.

A critical piece of the nuclear puzzle purchased

In late May 2026, Nano acquired Secured Transportation Services (STS), a profitable nuclear logistics company with 21 years of experience moving radioactive and nuclear materials.

Nano agreed to pay up to $13 million for STS, which is about 1.8 times the logistics company's trailing sales (about $7.1 million in 2025). STS also reported a net income of about $1.3 million, with net margins of roughly 18%.

At first glance, those numbers might produce little more than a half-shrug of indifference. So what? A million and some change in profits is hardly a drop in the bucket for a company whose first microreactor is expected to cost between $300 million and $350 million. Nano reported a net loss for 2025 of about 30 times that $1.3 million ($40 million in fiscal 2025).

So, no, the deal isn't going to unleash a fire hose of cash on Nano's balance sheet. But there are much subtler reasons why this acquisition was critical to Nano's business, and they all revolve around the vertical integration model Nano is seeking to establish.

What you have to remember is that transportation in nuclear is not like ordinary trucking. Moving nuclear fuel and waste commercially requires more inspections, security protocols, rules, requirements, approvals, and route planning than putting a bunch of goods on the highway and telling the driver where to go. This is especially true of "spent fuel," or fuel that's already been used in reactors, as fuel at that stage is highly radioactive.

In this regard, STS' current operations could come in handy. According to Nano, STS "currently holds approval for more than 90% of the active U.S. NRC approved spent fuel routes in the United States."

Obviously, operating on nine out of 10 of the NRC-approved spent-fuel routes can help Nano's operations directly. It could also become a profit-making machine. In fact, it could transport fuel for utilities, government agencies, nuclear fuel suppliers, and even Nano's competitors. The business could, in short, grow with a broadening nuclear industry, even if Nano's KRONOS reactors haven't yet turned on the revenue spigot.

Don't get me wrong, though. If Nano wants to become a major, or even a nontrivial, player in the advanced nuclear space, it needs to commercialize its reactors. But I like where management's thought process is. With the stock currently trading more than 40% lower year to date, this could be an attractive entry point for risk-tolerant long-term investors.

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Steven Porrello has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.