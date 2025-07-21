NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. to Host Third Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Business Update Webcast on August 14, 2025

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. will host a financial results webcast on August 14, 2025, discussing quarterly results and project updates.

Quiver AI Summary

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. announced it will host a webcast on August 14, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET to present its third fiscal quarter financial results and business updates, including insights into its lead microreactor project, the KRONOS MMR™ Energy System. The company, which focuses on advanced nuclear technologies and clean energy solutions, aims to become a diversified entity across multiple sectors, including microreactor technologies, nuclear fuel fabrication and transportation, and space applications. NANO Nuclear also has subsidiaries working on fuel transportation and the development of HALEU fuel fabrication. The webcast will offer investors and stakeholders a chance to learn about NANO Nuclear’s recent achievements and future plans, with a replay available on its website afterward.

Potential Positives

NANO Nuclear Energy will host a financial results and business update webcast on August 14, 2025, allowing stakeholders to access detailed insights about the company's recent performance and future plans.

The company is focusing on its lead microreactor project, the KRONOS MMR™ Energy System, which is a significant advancement in clean energy technology.

NANO Nuclear is positioning itself as a pioneer in the U.S. public market for portable nuclear microreactors, potentially attracting investment and partnerships in a growing energy sector.

The establishment of subsidiaries such as Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. and HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. indicates a strategy for vertical integration in the nuclear fuel supply chain, enhancing operational efficiency and competitiveness.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights significant uncertainties and risks associated with the company's ability to develop and commercially deploy its advanced nuclear technologies, indicating potential challenges in achieving its business objectives.



The mention of 'difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues, and the development of competitive technology' suggests serious challenges that may hinder the company’s progress.



Forward-looking statements within the release warn investors against placing undue reliance on future performance predictions, reflecting a lack of guaranteed success.

FAQ

What is the date and time of NANO Nuclear's financial webcast?

NANO Nuclear's financial webcast will take place on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

How can I access the NANO Nuclear webcast?

You can access the NANO Nuclear webcast at https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/news-events/events.

What financial results will be discussed in the webcast?

The webcast will review NANO Nuclear’s financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and recent achievements.

What updates will be provided about NANO Nuclear's projects?

Updates will include information on NANO Nuclear’s lead microreactor project, the KRONOS MMR™ Energy System.

How long will the webcast replay be available?

A replay of the webcast will be available on NANO Nuclear's website for at least 30 days.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NNE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $NNE stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NNE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NNE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/31/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NNE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NNE forecast page.

$NNE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NNE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NNE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Legg from Ladenburg Thalmann set a target price of $51.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 An analyst from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $40.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Sameer Joshi from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $50.0 on 03/31/2025

Full Release





New York, N.Y., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or “the Company”)



, a leading advanced nuclear energy and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced it will host its third fiscal quarter financial results and business update webcast on



Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET



.





On the webcast, management will review NANO Nuclear’s results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 as well as the Company’s achievements during the quarter and more recently. Included in this discussion will be updates on NANO Nuclear’s progress, particularly with respect to its lead microreactor project, the



KRONOS MMR





™





Energy System.













Event:











NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Third Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Business Update Call











Date:











Thursday, August 14, 2025











Time:











5:00 p.m. ET











Live Call:











1-877-269-7756 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-201-689-7817 (International)











Webcast:













https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/news-events/events















A replay of the webcast will be made available on NANO Nuclear Energy’s website for at least 30 days at



https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/news-events/events



.







About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.









NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE)



is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.





Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s reactor products in development include patented



KRONOS MMR





™





Energy System



, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (U. of I.), “



ZEUS”



, a solid core battery reactor, and “



ODIN”



, a low-pressure coolant reactor, and the space focused, portable



LOKI MMR





™



, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.







Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT)



, a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.







HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF)



, a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.







NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS)



, a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear’s developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the



LOKI MMR





™



system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS’ initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.





For more corporate information please visit:



https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/









For further NANO Nuclear information, please contact:







Email:



IR@NANONuclearEnergy.com







Business Tel: (212) 634-9206





PLEASE FOLLOW OUR SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES HERE:





NANO Nuclear Energy



LINKEDIN







NANO Nuclear Energy



YOUTUBE







NANO Nuclear Energy



X PLATFORM









Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements







This news release, the webcast referred to herein and statements of NANO Nuclear’s management in connection with this news release and such webcast contain or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would” or “may” and other words of similar meaning. In this press release and the webcast referred to herein, forward-looking statements include those related to the Company’s development plans and anticipated future milestones. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) or related state or non-U.S. nuclear licensing submissions, (ii) risks related the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition of complimentary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues and the development of competitive technology, (iii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations, (iv) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever, (v) risks related to the impact of U.S. and non-U.S. government regulation, policies and licensing requirements, including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, including those associated with the recently enacted ADVANCE Act and the May 23, 2025 Executive Orders seeking to streamline nuclear regulation, and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the operating an early stage business a highly regulated and rapidly evolving industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



and at



https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings



. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.