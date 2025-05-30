NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio with New Patent Applications for ZEUS™ Microreactor

NANO Nuclear Energy has filed six new patent applications for its ZEUS™ microreactor, enhancing its intellectual property portfolio.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. has announced the filing of six new utility patent applications for its ZEUS™ microreactor, a solid-core battery reactor designed to enhance safety and transportability while providing versatile applications for energy delivery. The ZEUS™ reactor features a fully sealed core without in-core coolant, which mitigates risks associated with coolant accidents. This design allows it to fit within a standard shipping container, making it suitable for deployment in areas lacking traditional energy infrastructure. NANO Nuclear's CEO and Senior Director emphasized the importance of these patents in bolstering the company's intellectual property and advancing the nuclear energy sector. The company aims to develop and commercialize innovative nuclear technologies across various applications, including portable reactors, fuel fabrication, and space exploration.

NANO Nuclear has filed six new utility patent applications, enhancing its intellectual property portfolio significantly.

The ZEUS™ microreactor's design aims to improve safety by eliminating fluid in the core, thus reducing coolant accident risks.

The compact design of ZEUS™ allows for greater transportability, potentially opening new markets and applications in energy infrastructure.

The company is positioning itself as a leader in the advanced nuclear reactor industry, which could attract investments and partnerships.

The reliance on forward-looking statements indicates uncertainty about the company's ability to achieve its goals related to ZEUS™ and other technologies, which may undermine investor confidence.

Highlighting the risks associated with U.S. Department of Energy licensing and regulatory requirements may raise concerns about the feasibility and timeline of the company's projects.

The mention of potential development challenges, including design difficulties and competition, suggests that the company may face significant hurdles in bringing its technologies to market.

What recent patent applications has NANO Nuclear filed?

NANO Nuclear has filed six new utility patent applications for its ZEUS™ microreactor with the USPTO.

What is unique about the ZEUS™ microreactor design?

The ZEUS™ microreactor features a solid-core battery design with no fluid in the core, minimizing coolant accident risks.

What applications can the ZEUS™ microreactor support?

ZEUS™ can provide thermal energy, generate electricity, and support hydrogen production and district heating applications.

How does NANO Nuclear plan to advance its technology?

NANO Nuclear aims to commercialize next-generation microreactors through continuous patent filings and development efforts.

What markets does NANO Nuclear serve?

NANO Nuclear targets microreactor technologies, nuclear fuel fabrication, space applications, and consulting services within the nuclear energy sector.

NANO continues work to expand its intellectual property portfolio









New York, N.Y., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or “the Company”)



, a leading advanced nuclear energy and technology company, today announced that it has filed six new utility patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) related to its



ZEUS™



microreactor.





ZEUS™ is being designed as a solid‑core battery reactor with a fully sealed core that uses a highly conductive moderator matrix to dissipate fission heat. As designed, there is no fluid inside the core, which lowers the risk typically associated in‑core coolant accident scenarios.











Figure 1 – Rendering of NANO Nuclear Energy’s ZEUS™ Advanced Portable Nuclear Microreactor







The ZEUS™ design calls for all reactor and support systems to fit within a standard shipping container, creating the potential for exceptional transportability to sites lacking conventional energy infrastructure. The unit is also designed to deliver thermal energy directly for heat applications or convert it to electricity, making it adaptable for a wide range of needs, including district heating, power generation and non‑electric uses such as hydrogen production.





“These patent applications for ZEUS reaffirm our commitment to strengthening NANO Nuclear’s intellectual property portfolio,”



said Prof. Massimiliano Fratoni, Senior Director and Head of Reactor Design of NANO Nuclear.



“The applications are directed towards safeguarding ZEUS’s key processes and components, which would not only benefit our own program but also contribute to progress across the entire advanced nuclear reactor industry.”





“We’re pleased to file these new patent applications, which reflect the hard and excellent work of our engineering and technical teams to advance our goal of bringing next‑generation microreactors, like ZEUS™, from development to commercialization,”



said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear



.”







About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.









NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE)



is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.





Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s reactor products in development include patented



KRONOS MMR™ Energy System



, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (U. of I.), “



ZEUS”



, a solid core battery reactor, and “



ODIN”



, a low-pressure coolant reactor, and the space focused, portable



LOKI MMR™



, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.







Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT)



, a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.







HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF)



, a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.







NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS)



, a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear’s developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the



LOKI MMR™



system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS’ initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements







This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear’s management in connection with this news release contain or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would” or “may” and other words of similar meaning. In this press release, forward-looking statements related to the anticipated benefits of the patent applications described herein. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) or related state or non-U.S. nuclear fuel licensing submissions, (ii) risks related the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition of complimentary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues and the development of competitive technology, (iii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations, (iv) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop, gain registered intellectual property protection for, and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever, (v) risks related to the impact of U.S. and non-U.S. government regulation, policies and licensing requirements, including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, including those associated with the recently enacted ADVANCE Act, and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the operating an early stage business a highly regulated and rapidly evolving industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at





www.sec.gov





and at





https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings





. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.







