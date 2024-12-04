Nano Nuclear Energy Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE) Inc with 12,312 calls trading, 1.8x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 107.26%. Jan-25 25 calls and 12/6 weekly 29 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.20.

