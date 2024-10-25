Nano Nuclear Energy Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE) Inc with 5,295 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 5 points to 166.00%. Nov-24 20 calls and Nov-24 35 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.18.
