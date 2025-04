NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Achieves Full Dismissal of Shareholder Derivative Action in Las Vegas Court

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. announced a court victory dismissing a shareholder lawsuit, enabling a focus on clean energy development.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. announced that a Las Vegas judge dismissed two motions in a shareholder derivative action against the company and its officers on April 24, 2025. The company expressed satisfaction with the swift ruling, allowing it to focus on its goal of being a leader in advanced nuclear technology. NANO Nuclear is engaged in developing various nuclear solutions, including portable microreactors and fuel transportation, and operates through several subsidiaries targeting sectors like fuel fabrication and nuclear applications for space. The company appreciates the efforts of its legal team in achieving this outcome and aims to continue advancing its innovative technologies in the nuclear energy field.

Potential Positives

Judge granted motions to dismiss in a shareholder derivative action, allowing NANO Nuclear to focus on its core business operations.

This ruling enhances the company's ability to pursue its goal of becoming a leading advanced nuclear energy technology company in America.

The company highlighted its innovative projects, including the development of advanced microreactors, which position it strongly in the clean energy sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release mentions that the ruling dismissing the shareholder derivative action is subject to appeal, indicating ongoing potential legal uncertainties.

Despite the dismissal of the lawsuit, it may raise concerns among investors about the company's past governance issues and legal challenges.

The forward-looking statements highlight significant risks associated with regulatory approvals, technology development, and operational funding, which could impact future performance.

FAQ

What recent legal decision did NANO Nuclear announce?

NANO Nuclear announced that a judge granted motions to dismiss a shareholder derivative action in full on April 24, 2025.

How does the court ruling impact NANO Nuclear's operations?

The ruling allows NANO Nuclear to focus more on its mission of developing advanced nuclear energy technology.

What is NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.'s primary business focus?

NANO Nuclear focuses on clean energy solutions through advanced nuclear technologies, including microreactors and fuel fabrication.

What are some technologies NANO Nuclear is developing?

NANO Nuclear is developing technologies like the KRONOS MMR™, ZEUS reactor, and LOKI MMR™ for various applications.

How can I learn more about NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.?

For more information, visit NANO Nuclear's website at https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com or contact their investor relations.

$NNE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $NNE stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





New York, N.Y., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or “the Company”)



, a leading advanced nuclear energy and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced that on Thursday, April 24, 2025, a Las Vegas judge granted in full two motions to dismiss brought by NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. and its officers and directors in a putative shareholder derivative action entitled



Latza v. Walker



, et al., Case No. A-24-900423-B, Clark County, Nevada District Court.





“We are extremely pleased that this case has been so promptly adjudicated and dismissed in its entirety,” said



Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear.



“This ruling will allow us to devote more of our time and attention to NANO Nuclear’s primary mission of becoming the leading commercially focused advanced nuclear energy technology company in America. We thank our legal team at Ellenoff Grossman & Schole for their insight and hard work in achieving this result.”







About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.









NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE)



is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.





Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s reactor products in development include patented



KRONOS MMR™ Energy System



, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (U. of I.),



“ZEUS”



, a solid core battery reactor, and



“ODIN”



, a low-pressure coolant reactor, and the space focused, portable



LOKI MMR



™





, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.







Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT)



, a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.







HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF)



, a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.







NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS)



, a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear’s developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the



LOKI MMR







™





system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS’ initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements







This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear’s management in connection with this news release and such presentation contain or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would” or “may” and other words of similar meaning. In this press release, forward-looking statements may include those related to the anticipated future benefits to NANO Nuclear of the case dismissal described herein, which ruling remains subject to appeal. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) or related state or non-U.S. nuclear fuel licensing submissions, (ii) risks related the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition of complimentary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues and the development of competitive technology, (iii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations, (iv) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever, (v) risks related to the impact of U.S. and non-U.S. government regulation, policies and licensing requirements, including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and (vi) litigation risks and similar risks and uncertainties associated with the operating an early stage business a highly regulated and rapidly evolving industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



and at



https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings



. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.



