NANO Nuclear Energy Drops 13% In Pre-market On Pricing Of Public Offering Of Shares

July 12, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE) were falling more than 13 percent in pre-market on Friday to $22.73 after the company priced an upsized public offering of 900,000 common shares and warrants to purchase 450,000 common shares. Each share and associated warrant is being sold at $20.00.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering of $18 million to continue its research and development, business development activities, and for general corporate purposes and working capital.

NANO Nuclear shares had closed at $26.24, up 3.72 percent on Thursday. The stock has traded in the range of $3.25 - $37.51 in the last 1 year.

