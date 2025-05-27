Markets
Nano Nuclear Energy Announces Pricing Of $105 Mln Private Placement

May 27, 2025 — 09:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE) Tuesday announced an agreement for the purchase and sale of 3,888,889 shares of common stock in a private placement at $27.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $105 million.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about May 28, 2025

The private placement of the technology-driven nuclear energy company will involve several fundamental institutional investors, including a leading long-only mutual fund and a preeminent global investment manager.

The company expects net proceeds from the private placement of over $200 million to be used for micro nuclear reactors and auxiliary nuclear energy-related businesses, as well as to seek complimentary acquisitions and drive growth towards initial revenue generation.

