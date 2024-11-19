Nano Labs Regains Nasdaq Compliance with Bid Price

Nano Labs Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class A (NA) has released an update.
Nano Labs Ltd has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement after its shares maintained a closing bid price of at least $1.00 for ten consecutive business days. This development marks a positive turn for the Chinese fabless integrated circuit design company, reflecting improved market confidence. Nano Labs continues to focus on its innovative high-performance computing solutions.
