Nano Labs regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement

November 19, 2024 — 04:35 pm EST

Nano Labs (NA) announced that it received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market on November 18 , indicating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Rule 5450 a 1 of the Nasdaq Listing Rules. As previously announced, on May 23, he Nasdaq notified the Company of its non-compliance with the Nasdaq’s minimum

