Nano Labs Ltd Expands BNB Holdings to 120,000 Tokens, Valued at Approximately $90 Million

Nano Labs Ltd increased its BNB holdings to 120,000, valued at approximately $90 million, advancing its strategic reserve plan.

Nano Labs Ltd, a prominent provider of Web 3.0 infrastructure, announced a significant increase in its BNB holdings to 120,000 tokens, valued at approximately $90 million. This acquisition involved purchasing an additional 45,684 BNB through OTC transactions at an average price of $764 per token, bringing the overall average cost to $707 per token. The company is committed to further enhancing its BNB strategic reserve through continued accumulation and investments in entities focused on BNB. Nano Labs also specializes in high throughput and high performance computing solutions and aims to integrate digital assets like BNB and BTC into its operations. For more details, the press release encourages visiting the company's website.

Potential Positives

Nano Labs Ltd has significantly increased its BNB holdings to approximately 120,000, valued at around US$90 million, reflecting a strong commitment to its strategic reserve plan.

The acquisition of an additional 45,684.9862 BNB demonstrates the company's proactive approach in securing digital assets, positioning itself favorably in the digital currency market.

By adopting BNB as its primary reserve asset and planning further investments in BNB-focused entities, Nano Labs is reinforcing its strategic position within the Web 3.0 infrastructure sector.

Potential Negatives

Significant investment in BNB may expose the company to high volatility associated with cryptocurrencies, which can affect overall financial stability.

The company is heavily reliant on BNB as a reserve asset, potentially increasing risk if BNB's value decreases sharply.

The mention of "forward-looking statements" implies uncertainties and risks regarding the company's future performance, which could concern investors.

FAQ

What is Nano Labs' recent BNB investment?

Nano Labs has increased its BNB holdings to 120,000, valued at approximately US$90 million.

How much BNB did Nano Labs acquire recently?

The company acquired an additional 45,684.9862 BNB through OTC transactions.

What is Nano Labs' average purchase price for BNB?

Nano Labs' average purchase price for BNB is approximately US$707 per token.

What future plans does Nano Labs have for BNB?

The company plans to continue accumulating BNB and invest in BNB-focused strategic reserve entities.

What solutions does Nano Labs provide in Web 3.0?

Nano Labs offers infrastructure and product solutions, including high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips.

$NA insiders have traded $NA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $NA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BARRY S STERNLICHT sold 811,079 shares for an estimated $17,421,976

AUSTIN NOWLIN sold 11,743 shares for an estimated $252,239

JOSEPH NIETO (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,928 shares for an estimated $62,893

GEORGE JR PAPPI (President of the Board and CEO) purchased 1 shares for an estimated $58,000

HONG KONG, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Labs Ltd (Nasdaq: NA) (“we,” the “Company” or “Nano Labs”), a leading Web 3.0 infrastructure and product solution provider, today announced that it has significantly increased its holdings of BNB to 120,000.00, representing a total value of approximately US$90 million. This move marks significant progress and a major milestone in the Company’s full-scale upgrade of its BNB strategic reserve plan.





In recent days, Nano Labs has continued to expand its BNB holdings by acquiring an additional 45,684.9862 BNB through OTC transactions at an average purchase price of approximately US$764 per token. As a result, the Company now holds approximately 120,000.00 BNB, acquired at an average purchase cost of US$707 per token, and valued at approximately US$90 million.





Nano Labs plans to further strengthen its BNB strategic reserve through multiple approaches, including but not limited to continued accumulation of BNB, acquiring controlling stakes in BNB-focused strategic reserve entities, and investing in companies dedicated to holding BNB as a core reserve asset.







About Nano Labs Ltd







Nano Labs Ltd is a leading Web 3.0 infrastructure and product solution provider in China. Nano Labs is committed to the development of high throughput computing (“HTC”) chips and high performance computing (“HPC”) chips. Nano Labs has built a comprehensive flow processing unit (“FPU”) architecture which offers solution that integrates the features of both HTC and HPC. In addition, Nano Labs has actively positioned itself in the digital assets space, adopting BNB as its primary reserve asset. It has reserved in mainstream digital currencies including BNB and BTC, and established an integrated platform covering multiple business verticals, including HTC solutions and HPC solutions*. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at:



ir.nano.cn



.





* According to an industry report prepared by Frost & Sullivan.









Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended,



and



as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s plan to appeal the Staff’s determination, which can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.









For investor inquiries, please contact:









Nano Labs Ltd









ir@nano.cn









Ascent Investor Relations LLC







Tina Xiao





Phone: +1-646-932-7242





Email:



investors@ascent-ir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.