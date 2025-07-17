Nano Labs Ltd Appoints Dr. Kailong Cai as CEO of Nano bit HK Limited to Drive Strategic Upgrade and Global Operations

Nano Labs appoints Dr. Kailong Cai as CEO of Nano bit HK Limited to enhance crypto asset strategies and global operations.

Nano Labs Ltd, a prominent Web 3.0 infrastructure and product provider in China, has appointed Dr. Kailong Cai as the CEO of its subsidiary, Nano bit HK Limited. Dr. Cai, a recognized authority in crypto finance with extensive experience in both American and Chinese markets, will lead Nano bit's strategic initiatives and global operations. His background includes roles at Jasper Crypto Fund and Huobi Group, alongside six years at Deutsche Bank focused on financial innovation and risk management. The company's Chairman, Dr. Jianping Kong, expressed confidence that Dr. Cai's leadership will enhance Nano Labs' position as a leading public cryptocurrency reserve company in Asia, facilitating investor access to crypto assets. Dr. Cai affirmed his commitment to advancing the company's strategic vision and capitalizing on market developments.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Dr. Kailong Cai as CEO of Nano bit HK Limited signifies a strategic leadership upgrade, enhancing the company's direction in the cryptocurrency sector.

Dr. Cai's extensive experience in crypto finance and leadership roles at major firms positions Nano Labs for growth and improvement in asset management and global operations.

The press release highlights Nano Labs' commitment to becoming a leading public cryptocurrency reserve company in Asia, aiming to offer efficient access to crypto asset allocation for investors.

Accumulation of nearly US$170 million in mainstream digital currencies, including BNB and BTC, demonstrates the company's solid position in the digital assets market and ongoing commitment to innovation in Web 3.0 infrastructure.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains forward-looking statements that highlight potential risks and uncertainties, which may undermine investor confidence.

There is an emphasis on a "global expansion" and "strategic upgrade," yet no specific details about how these goals will be achieved were provided, which may raise concerns about the feasibility of their ambitions.

The mention of prior leadership experience by Dr. Cai in other companies could suggest a lack of stability if he is perceived as having left previous positions for this new role.

FAQ

Who is the new CEO of Nano bit HK Limited?

Dr. Kailong Cai has been appointed as the CEO of Nano bit HK Limited.

What experience does Dr. Kailong Cai bring to Nano Labs?

Dr. Cai has over a decade in fintech, specializing in crypto finance and asset management.

What are Nano Labs' strategic goals under Dr. Cai's leadership?

Nano Labs aims to become a leading public cryptocurrency reserve company and enhance global expansion.

How has Nano Labs positioned itself in the digital assets space?

Nano Labs has adopted BNB as its primary reserve asset, accumulating nearly US$170 million in digital currencies.

What type of solutions does Nano Labs provide?

Nano Labs offers Web 3.0 solutions, focusing on high throughput computing and high performance computing technologies.

Full Release



HONG KONG, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Labs Ltd (Nasdaq: NA) (“we,” the “Company” or “Nano Labs”), a leading Web 3.0 infrastructure and product solution provider in China, today announced the appointment of Dr. Kailong Cai as the chief executive officer (“CEO”) of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nano bit HK Limited (“Nano bit”). Dr. Cai will be fully responsible for driving Nano bit’s strategic upgrade and overseeing its global operations. This appointment marks a significant step in the Company’s ongoing evolution into a world-leading, publicly listed cryptocurrency reserve enterprise.





Dr. Cai is a renowned expert in crypto finance, with a strong academic background and extensive international experience. He holds a Ph.D. in finance with deep and broad background in both Chinese and U.S. financial markets. From 2020 to 2025, Dr. Cai served as a partner at Jasper Crypto Fund. From 2017 to 2018, Dr. Cai served as the chief strategy officer of Huobi Group (currently known as HTX), a global leader in crypto asset trading, as well as CEO of its U.S. subsidiary, where he led the development and execution of the company’s globalization strategy. Prior to that, he worked for approximately 6 years at Deutsche Bank on Wall Street, specializing in financial product innovation, risk management, and technology-driven business optimization. With over a decade of experience in fintech and asset management, Dr. Cai brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role.





Dr. Cai is a chartered financial analyst (CFA) and financial risk manager (FRM), with deep expertise in fintech, blockchain, and asset management.





Dr. Jianping Kong, Chairman and CEO of Nano Labs, commented on the appointment, “We believe Dr. Cai’s appointment brings visionary leadership and strong strategic execution capabilities to Nano Labs. Under his guidance, Nano Labs will accelerate its strategic reserves of core crypto assets, refine its asset-liability structure using capital market instruments, and further its global expansion. With Dr. Cai on board, we are more confident in achieving our goal of becoming a leading public cryptocurrency reserve company in Asia with global influence, offering investors efficient and transparent access to crypto asset allocation.”





Dr. Cai stated: “It is a great honor to take on this role and contribute to Nano Labs’ ambitious strategic vision. I look forward to working with our talented and forward-thinking team to enhance our crypto asset strategies and capitalize on emerging market trends and technological advancements.”







About Nano Labs Ltd







Nano Labs Ltd is a leading Web 3.0 infrastructure and product solution provider in China. Nano Labs is committed to the development of high throughput computing (“HTC”) chips and high performance computing (“HPC”) chips. Nano Labs has built a comprehensive flow processing unit (“FPU”) architecture which offers solution that integrates the features of both HTC and HPC. In addition, Nano Labs has actively positioned itself in the digital assets space, adopting BNB as its primary reserve asset. It has accumulated nearly US$170 million in mainstream digital currencies including BNB and BTC, and established an integrated platform covering multiple business verticals, including HTC solutions and HPC solutions*. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at:



ir.nano.cn



.





* According to an industry report prepared by Frost & Sullivan.









Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended,



and



as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s plan to appeal the Staff’s determination, which can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.









For investor inquiries, please contact:









Nano Labs Ltd









ir@nano.cn









Ascent Investor Relations LLC







Tina Xiao





Phone: +1-646-932-7242





Email:



investors@ascent-ir.com





