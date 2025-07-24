Nano Labs Ltd Appoints Can Yang as Senior Vice President of Nano bit HK Limited to Enhance Digital Currency Strategy

Nano Labs Ltd appointed Ms. Can Yang as senior vice president to manage digital currency initiatives for its subsidiary, Nano bit.

Nano Labs Ltd, a prominent Web 3.0 infrastructure provider in China, has appointed Ms. Can Yang as senior vice president of its subsidiary, Nano bit HK Limited. Ms. Yang will spearhead initiatives focused on digital currency strategic reserves and contribute to the company's growth in the global crypto financial ecosystem. She has over 15 years of experience in finance and investment, including significant roles in both traditional finance and the crypto sector, such as overseeing a substantial Bitcoin liquidity fund. Dr. Jianping Kong, CEO of Nano Labs, expressed confidence in Ms. Yang’s ability to enhance the company's financial management and asset allocation strategies. Currently, Nano Labs holds approximately 120,000 BNB as part of its digital asset reserves.

Appointment of Ms. Can Yang as senior vice president enhances leadership with her extensive experience in finance and investments, particularly in the crypto sector.

Ms. Yang's expertise is expected to improve the Company's financial management, compliance, and asset allocation strategies.

The Company has accumulated approximately 120,000 BNB, indicating a solid position in digital assets that aligns with its strategic focus on the global crypto financial market.

The appointment of Ms. Can Yang comes amidst the company's strategic push into digital assets, which could indicate potential volatility or instability in leadership if the initiative does not meet market expectations.

The focus on digital currency reserves and related initiatives may expose the company to regulatory scrutiny and volatility in the cryptocurrency market, which can threaten overall stability.

The reliance on BNB as a primary reserve asset raises concerns about concentration risk and dependence on the performance of a single cryptocurrency in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Who is the new senior vice president at Nano Labs?

Ms. Can Yang has been appointed as the senior vice president of Nano bit HK Limited, a subsidiary of Nano Labs.

What are Ms. Can Yang's responsibilities?

Ms. Yang will lead digital currency strategic reserves initiatives and support sustainable growth in the global crypto financial ecosystem.

What is Nano Labs' focus in the digital assets space?

Nano Labs is focused on developing high throughput and high performance computing chips while adopting digital currencies like BNB as reserve assets.

How long has Ms. Can Yang worked in finance?

Ms. Yang brings over 15 years of experience in finance and investment across Web2 industries and the crypto sector.

What is the significance of Ms. Yang's appointment?

Her expertise in financial management and asset allocation aims to enhance Nano Labs' participation in the global crypto market.

HONG KONG, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Labs Ltd (Nasdaq: NA) (“we,” the “Company” or “Nano Labs”), a leading Web 3.0 infrastructure and product solution provider in China, today announced the appointment of Ms. Can Yang as senior vice president of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nano bit HK Limited (“Nano bit”). Ms. Yang will be responsible for leading the execution of Nano bit’s digital currency strategic reserves initiatives and supporting its steady and sustainable growth within the global crypto financial ecosystem.





Ms. Yang brings more than 15 years of experience in finance and investment, spanning both fields of Web2 industries and crypto assets sector. Since 2018, she has been a founding partner at Aquarius Capital, overseeing a $600M+ Bitcoin liquidity fund. In this role, she led direct investments and liquidity provisioning for projects across Layer 1 ecosystems—including but not limited to Sui, Sei, Base, and Babylon.





Prior to entering the crypto industry, Ms. Yang held several senior roles in the traditional financial sector. From 2016 to 2018, she served as investment director at Hanfor Capital Management Ltd., where she participated in the B round of financing of NIO Inc. and successfully exited upon its IPO. From 2012 to 2016, she served as a senior investment manager at a leading aerospace investment firm, where she participated in billion-dollar fundraising initiatives and managed billion-RMB funds. Earlier in her career, from 2008 to 2010, she worked at Deloitte, contributing to high-profile projects for clients including top-tier companies in the infrastructure, conglomerate, and aviation sectors, and participated in annual and internal control audits for several publicly listed companies.





Dr. Jianping Kong, Chairman and CEO of Nano Labs, commented on the appointment, “We believe Ms. Yang will bring significant expertise to enhance the professionalism and foresight of the Company’s financial management, international compliance, and asset allocation strategies. Her leadership will be instrumental in optimizing our asset-liability structure, improving capital efficiency and strengthening our BNB reserve capabilities. Furthermore, she will help deepen our participation in the global crypto financial market to achieve long-term, stable value creation.”





Ms. Yang stated: “It is a great honor to join Nano Labs, a company with a strong vision and outstanding execution. I look forward to contributing to our capital operations and advancing our crypto asset strategies.”





As of now, the Company has accumulated approximately 120,000 BNB.







About Nano Labs Ltd







Nano Labs Ltd is a leading Web 3.0 infrastructure and product solution provider in China. Nano Labs is committed to the development of high throughput computing (“HTC”) chips and high performance computing (“HPC”) chips. Nano Labs has built a comprehensive flow processing unit (“FPU”) architecture which offers solution that integrates the features of both HTC and HPC. In addition, Nano Labs has actively positioned itself in the digital assets space, adopting BNB as its primary reserve asset. It has reserved in mainstream digital currencies including BNB and BTC, and established an integrated platform covering multiple business verticals, including HTC solutions and HPC solutions*. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at:





ir.nano.cn





.





* According to an industry report prepared by Frost & Sullivan.









Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s plan to appeal the Staff’s determination, which can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.







For investor inquiries, please contact:









Nano Labs Ltd









ir@nano.cn









Ascent Investor Relations LLC







Tina Xiao





Phone: +1-646-932-7242





Email:



investors@ascent-ir.com





