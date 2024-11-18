News & Insights

Nano Labs Embraces Bitcoin as Strategic Reserve Asset

November 18, 2024 — 04:33 pm EST

Nano Labs Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class A (NA) has released an update.

Nano Labs Ltd, a leading Chinese integrated circuit design company, has announced its decision to allocate a portion of its excess liquidity to Bitcoin, establishing it as a long-term strategic reserve asset. This move highlights the company’s confidence in Bitcoin’s potential as a reliable store of value amid its global adoption and market resilience. By diversifying its portfolio with Bitcoin, Nano Labs aims to bolster its resilience against market fluctuations and align with global economic trends.

