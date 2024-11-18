Nano Labs announces bitcoin as strategic reserve asset

Nano Labs (NA) announced its intention to allocate a portion of its excess liquidity to Bitcoin and hold it as a long-term strategic reserve asset. This initiative underscores Nano Labs’ confidence in Bitcoin as a reliable store of value amidst its rising global adoption. Recent market trends, including significant price appreciation and widespread investor confidence, have further solidified Bitcoin’s position as a resilient financial instrument with enduring growth potential. The decision reflects Nano Labs’ commitment to staying at the forefront of financial and technological innovation. By incorporating Bitcoin into its asset strategy, the Company seeks to diversify its portfolio, enhance its resilience against market fluctuations, and align with the evolving dynamics of the global economy.

