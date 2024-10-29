Nano Dimension’s Upcoming Shareholder Meeting and Key Votes

Nano Dimension (NNDM) has released an update.

Nano Dimension Ltd. is gearing up for its Annual General Meeting on December 6, 2024, where shareholders will vote on several key proposals, including board re-elections and compensation plans. The company encourages all eligible shareholders to participate in the voting process and have their voices heard on important governance matters. Investors are urged to review the board’s recommendations and cast their votes before the deadline.

