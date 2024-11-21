News & Insights

Nano Dimension’s Strategic Moves Backed by Court Ruling

November 21, 2024 — 05:03 pm EST

Nano Dimension (NNDM) has released an update.

Nano Dimension has received validation from an Israeli court for its strategic decisions, including key acquisitions of Desktop Metal and Markforged, bolstering its position in the additive manufacturing sector. The court ruling also confirms the appointment of Kenneth Traub and Dr. Joshua Rosensweig as full board members, while CEO Yoav Stern prepares for re-election in 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to vote in favor of Nano’s proposals to strengthen their investments.

