Nano Dimension Urges Shareholder Support Amid Board Tensions

November 26, 2024 — 09:27 am EST

Nano Dimension (NNDM) has released an update.

Nano Dimension, a leader in advanced 3D printing solutions, is urging its shareholders to vote for its board nominees and proposals at the upcoming AGM to prevent Murchinson Ltd. from gaining further control, which could hinder the company’s strategy for long-term value creation. Despite some conflicting recommendations from ISS, Nano emphasizes the success of its recent M&A activities, financial improvements, and governance enhancements. The company warns that failing to support its proposals could allow Murchinson to disrupt its growth and value maximization plans.

