Nano Dimension Urges Shareholder Action Ahead of AGM

Nano Dimension urges its shareholders to protect their investment by voting in favor of the company’s proposals ahead of the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The deadline to submit votes is fast approaching on December 1, 2024, and shareholders are encouraged to vote electronically to ensure their participation is counted. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder involvement in shaping Nano Dimension’s future by voting against Murchinson Ltd.’s proposals.

