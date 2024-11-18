News & Insights

Stocks

Nano Dimension Urges Shareholder Action Ahead of AGM

November 18, 2024 — 08:59 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nano Dimension (NNDM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nano Dimension urges its shareholders to protect their investment by voting in favor of the company’s proposals ahead of the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The deadline to submit votes is fast approaching on December 1, 2024, and shareholders are encouraged to vote electronically to ensure their participation is counted. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder involvement in shaping Nano Dimension’s future by voting against Murchinson Ltd.’s proposals.

For further insights into NNDM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NNDM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.